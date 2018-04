Forbes columnist Steven Salzberg and author-investigator Joe Nickell will each be awarded the 2012 Robert P. Balles Prize in Critical Thinking, to be presented by the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry at the CFI Summit in October.

Public discussion of scientific topics such as global warming is confused by misuse of the term “skeptic.”

Registration is NOW OPEN for SkeptiCalCon in Berkeley on June 10, 2018

The Committee for Skeptical Inquiry

April 23, 2018

This year's speakers at SkeptiCalCon will give you tools to understand bad science & fake news, enlighten you about homelessness & AI, protect your children from being hacked and maybe even abducted by aliens. Book Now for the Best Rates!