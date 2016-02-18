Forbes columnist Steven Salzberg and author-investigator Joe Nickell will each be awarded the 2012 Robert P. Balles Prize in Critical Thinking, to be presented by the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry at the CFI Summit in October.

Public discussion of scientific topics such as global warming is confused by misuse of the term “skeptic.”

How to Make Better Decisions: Skeptics’ Advice

February 21, 2018

How can we all make better decisions in our lives given that there's so much misinformation out there? Our panel of skeptical interviewees at CSICon 2017 give us their suggestions!

Jonathan Jarry from the McGill Office for Science and Society conducted mini-interviews with many of the speakers of CSICon 2017, a conference dedicated to science and skepticism.

