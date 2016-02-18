More Options

How to Make Better Decisions: Skeptics’ Advice

CSICon

Jonathan Jarry

February 21, 2018

How can we all make better decisions in our lives given that there's so much misinformation out there? Our panel of skeptical interviewees at CSICon 2017 give us their suggestions!

Jonathan Jarry from the McGill Office for Science and Society conducted mini-interviews with many of the speakers of CSICon 2017, a conference dedicated to science and skepticism.


 

Want to see more from CSICon? Check out all the speakers at Reasonable Talk!

Jonathan Jarry

Jonathan Jarry is a biological scientist and science communicator. He addresses bad science and pseudoscience in his biweekly YouTube show Cracked Science for the McGill Office for Science and Society. He is also the co-host of The Body of Evidence podcast, which explains health and medical information to the public in a funny and entertaining way.