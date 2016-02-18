Forbes columnist Steven Salzberg and author-investigator Joe Nickell will each be awarded the 2012 Robert P. Balles Prize in Critical Thinking, to be presented by the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry at the CFI Summit in October.

From CSICon Speakers James Alcock and Loren Pankratz: A Call for Essays

James Alcock and Loren Pankratz

September 12, 2017

We are interested in compelling stories of personal turnabout with regard to well-entrenched beliefs. We are seeking essays about the personal experience of changing one’s mind because of meaningful new information or data, compelling argument, or defeated theory. This obviously raises questions about what, when, and why some “facts” become facts. We presume that such changes will also have inevitable social and emotional consequences.

We want to hear your story without restricting your style or content. We plan on editing the final submissions into a book with the working title: I changed my mind: Personal stories of facing the facts. We use the word “stories” instead of “essays” because we are aiming for a more general market. Please make your submission in Microsoft Word, 1.5 line spacing, 12 font, Times New Roman, unjustified, with footnotes in Chicago 16 style. Length should be 1,000 to 4,000 words.

Please contact us if you have something to contribute within this framework, or if you know someone whom we might approach who has an interesting and relevant story to tell.

Loren Pankratz: loren.pankratz@comcast.net

James Alcock: jalcock@yorku.ca