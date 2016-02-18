Forbes columnist Steven Salzberg and author-investigator Joe Nickell will each be awarded the 2012 Robert P. Balles Prize in Critical Thinking, to be presented by the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry at the CFI Summit in October.

Public discussion of scientific topics such as global warming is confused by misuse of the term “skeptic.”

An interview with Kevin Folta at CSICon

January 17, 2018

Kevin Folta is the chairman of the Horticultural Sciences department at the University of Florida. He recalls his recent visit to Uganda where he saw Ugandan scientists using genetic engineering to solve a food crisis... and initially being denied the use of this technology.

Jonathan Jarry from the McGill Office for Science and Society conducted mini-interviews with many of the speakers of CSICon 2017, a conference dedicated to science and skepticism.

