An interview with Kevin Folta at CSICon
CSICon
Jonathan Jarry
January 17, 2018
Kevin Folta is the chairman of the Horticultural Sciences department at the University of Florida. He recalls his recent visit to Uganda where he saw Ugandan scientists using genetic engineering to solve a food crisis... and initially being denied the use of this technology.
Jonathan Jarry from the McGill Office for Science and Society conducted mini-interviews with many of the speakers of CSICon 2017, a conference dedicated to science and skepticism.
Want to see more from CSICon? Check out all the speakers at Reasonable Talk!