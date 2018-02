Forbes columnist Steven Salzberg and author-investigator Joe Nickell will each be awarded the 2012 Robert P. Balles Prize in Critical Thinking, to be presented by the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry at the CFI Summit in October.

Jonathan Jarry from the McGill Office for Science and Society conducted mini-interviews with many of the speakers of CSICon 2017, a conference dedicated to science and skepticism.

Jonathan Jarry

Jonathan Jarry is a biological scientist and science communicator. He addresses bad science and pseudoscience in his biweekly YouTube show Cracked Science for the McGill Office for Science and Society. He is also the co-host of The Body of Evidence podcast, which explains health and medical information to the public in a funny and entertaining way.