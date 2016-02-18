More Options

An interview with Eugenie Scott at CSICon

Jonathan Jarry

January 24, 2018

Eugenie Scott is a Bay Area Skeptic and the former director of the National Center for Science Education. She has spent most of her career fighting for the science of evolution and climate change.

Jonathan Jarry from the McGill Office for Science and Society conducted mini-interviews with many of the speakers of CSICon 2017, a conference dedicated to science and skepticism.


 

Jonathan Jarry is a biological scientist and science communicator. He addresses bad science and pseudoscience in his biweekly YouTube show Cracked Science for the McGill Office for Science and Society. He is also the co-host of The Body of Evidence podcast, which explains health and medical information to the public in a funny and entertaining way.