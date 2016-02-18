Forbes columnist Steven Salzberg and author-investigator Joe Nickell will each be awarded the 2012 Robert P. Balles Prize in Critical Thinking, to be presented by the Committee for Skeptical Inquiry at the CFI Summit in October.

Public discussion of scientific topics such as global warming is confused by misuse of the term “skeptic.”

An interview with Britt Hermes at CSICon

January 11, 2018

Britt Marie Hermes used to practice naturopathy… until she realized it was pseudoscience. She now sheds a much-needed light on the belief system of naturopathy and its dangerous practices.

Jonathan Jarry from the McGill Office for Science and Society conducted mini-interviews with many of the speakers of CSICon 2017, a conference dedicated to science and skepticism.

Want to see more from CSICon? Check out all the speakers at Reasonable Talk!