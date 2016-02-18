An interview with Britt Hermes at CSICon
CSICon
Jonathan Jarry
January 11, 2018
Britt Marie Hermes used to practice naturopathy… until she realized it was pseudoscience. She now sheds a much-needed light on the belief system of naturopathy and its dangerous practices.
Jonathan Jarry from the McGill Office for Science and Society conducted mini-interviews with many of the speakers of CSICon 2017, a conference dedicated to science and skepticism.
