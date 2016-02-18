More Options

An interview with Britt Hermes at CSICon

CSICon

Jonathan Jarry

January 11, 2018

Britt Marie Hermes used to practice naturopathy… until she realized it was pseudoscience. She now sheds a much-needed light on the belief system of naturopathy and its dangerous practices.

Jonathan Jarry from the McGill Office for Science and Society conducted mini-interviews with many of the speakers of CSICon 2017, a conference dedicated to science and skepticism.


 

Want to see more from CSICon? Check out all the speakers at Reasonable Talk!

Jonathan Jarry

Jonathan Jarry is a biological scientist and science communicator. He addresses bad science and pseudoscience in his biweekly YouTube show Cracked Science for the McGill Office for Science and Society. He is also the co-host of The Body of Evidence podcast, which explains health and medical information to the public in a funny and entertaining way.