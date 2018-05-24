A bill passed by the Michigan State Senate would endanger the health of Michiganders by granting sweeping new powers to practitioners of unscientific bogus medicine and treatments, said the Center for Inquiry.

Adam Does Not Ruin Everything—FACT!

August 29, 2018

Adam Conover (Left) and Mark Edward (Right) Adam Conover (Left) and Mark Edward (Right)

I’d like to introduce you all to Adam Conover, who I’m sure you will all recognize as the host and creator of the TruTV comedy show Adam Ruins Everything. This show is one of the few currently on TV that strongly encourages critical thinking. The show makes a claim of some sort, oftentimes something that is commonly believed, and then Adam “pops” in and states why what you think is true… isn’t. Adam will be speaking at CSICon on Sunday, October 21, at 9 am.I’m sharing the brief conversation I had with him.

Susan Gerbic: I’ve actually met you in person. I was with mentalist and psychic expert Mark Edward, who filmed a segment for Halloween 2017. That was such a blast! Everyone was so kind and helpful. It was a great experience. Here is the link to that episode “How Fake Psychics Fool Their Victims.”

Adam Conover: I remember you from that day on set. Mark was terrific on the show. Give him my best!

Behind the scenes of Adam Ruins Everything Behind the scenes of Adam Ruins Everything

Gerbic: I would like to welcome you to CSICon. I’ve heard from many people that they are very excited that you will be speaking.

Conover: I'm very excited to come to CSIcon. I've been a skeptical thinker for a long time, and it's very heartening to be able to bring these themes to such a wide television audience. Our show proves, I think, that the American public loves to learn; not only that, but that they love to find out that everything they thought they knew was wrong. We use comedy to make the lesson go down easily, but it's the strong, factual, fascinating information that keeps people coming back. New episodes of the show are coming this fall on TruTV. Look out for them!

Gerbic: We have a Halloween party on Saturday night that is always a blast; hopefully you will be attending. I usually lead everyone in Bohemian Rhapsody during the karaoke part of the event, so brush up on your air guitar. I hope you like karaoke.

Conover: I enjoy it in small doses.

Gerbic: Will you be staying for the full conference?

Conover: I will have to fly in and out of Vegas quickly, but I'll attend as much as I can!

Gerbic: Thank you, Adam. We are all looking forward to seeing you and hearing you speak at CSICon.

Attendees and people thinking about attending: October is quickly approaching. CSICon has moved to a much larger venue because we have outgrown the space we have used before. So, I won’t say that general tickets are going to sell out, but some of the workshops and separate ticketed events will. The Halloween party will be a blast, so make sure you get your tickets for that as well. For tips and a great way to meetup with others who are attending, check out the event page on Facebook!