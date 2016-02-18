TIES Weekly Update - March 14, 2017

March 14, 2017

The Teacher Institute for Evolutionary Science (TIES) stresses the importance of promoting teacher leadership in the United States. Here at TIES we feel that our fellow teachers are our own best resources. We are looking for high school and college biology educators who are interested in presenting our TIES workshops to middle school science teachers in their state. Our reasoning is that a middle school science teacher will typically cover many areas of science within his/her annual curriculum, including earth science, physical science, and life science. It is virtually impossible to become an expert in all of these areas, at least not initially. The purpose of TIES is to inform interested middle school science teachers about the most up-to-date concepts of natural selection, common ancestry, and diversity in order for them to confidently cover the topics in their classrooms and fulfill their curriculum requirements. In addition to providing science teachers with innovative professional development opportunities, TIES also has ready-to-use online resources for the classroom, including presentation slides, labs, guided reading assignments, and an exam.

We are excited by the wonderful work being done by Bertha Vazquez and the TIES Program, which was founded by the Richard Dawkins Foundation. Here area couple of recent activity reports to help introduce you to this important project.

We confirmed two more workshops this week, including the biggest and most important science educator conference in the country. March 30, 2017 : National Association of Science Teachers Annual Conference, Los Angeles, CA , presented by Nicoline Chambers

: National Association of Science Teachers Annual Conference, , presented by Nicoline Chambers October 22, 2017: Kansas Association of Science Teachers, Wichita, KS presented by Kathleen Warnock