TIES Weekly Update - March 28, 2017

It’s been a good week for TIES.

“It went really well overall for North Dakota. The teachers were extremely appreciative of having the resources and I was able to ensure they had a copy of the PowerPoint and "coaching" about delivery before they left. In the beginning, I shared my own observations of the traps we often build ourselves when delivering evolution concepts as well as voicing how difficult the message can be when we are in more rural locations (North Dakota has mostly smaller schools with some large schools) that can have their own agendas. I stressed, as North Dakota Science Teachers Association president, that we as an organization support your resources for the entire unit you provided and they can rely upon this resource for reference that is backed also by the NSTA as well. That speaks volumes, and the attendees were visibly appreciative. We lastly had issues with connectivity (which I anticipated) so I talked through what they would see when we had lags.

Several thought it was an hour presentation and had to leave to make the next session (program issue). Those that remained I broke it down to a smaller and more intimate setting. That was really fun and we discussed more personal aspects and I turned it into a coaching session as we finished. Pretty cool stuff

All told, I had two middle-level earth science teachers (which I did not anticipate) that appreciated the earth timeline link and geological profile aspects to the presentation; the rest were either middle schools or high school level life science teachers and I shared my experiences with linking carbon dating in chemistry and evolutionary adaptations in anatomy for an overall message of evolution being a cross-curricular and binding concept across all of science rather than that unit commonly taught in biology class. And most often taught hesitatingly and almost done seeking forgiveness (my opinion).

To wrap up, I saw genuine relief for the support offered in this unit-based presentation you prepared. Teachers in attendance saw a variety of options and support and we brainstormed the different ways a fuller unit could be generated to surpass just the power point (thanks to the multiple links and presenters notes). Truly great stuff and I appreciate the work! I plan on sharing what you have provided as often as I can in future interactions in my district and with my other interactions on our public communications throughout the state. That's how it works around here and I anticipate the network to endure and the message to be amplified in the months to come. Thank you so much for the support and the work!”