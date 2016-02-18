In-Memoriam Segment from CSICon 2016
Special Report
Timothy Binga
November 9, 2016
One of the “traditions” that occurred at TAM every year was the In-Memoriam segment highlighting those who had died during the previous year; notable skeptics and what were termed “cultural competitors” (those who were opponents of skepticism or noteworthy) were remembered for their deeds in a short presentation shown during the conference.
The 2016 version of CSICon followed with a similar In-Memoriam segment; deceased CSI Fellows, Editorial Board members, and Scientific and Technical Consultants were shown in this year’s segment. Tim Farley took the lead on this year’s creation; I assisted with research as did Jim Lippard.
Here is the list of those honored in the presentation:
|Christopher R. Evans
|1931-1979
|Bart J. Bok
|1906-1983
|George Abell
|1927-1983
|Norma Guttman
|1920-1984
|Richard Kamman
|1934-1984
|Milbourne Christopher
|1914-1984
|D.O. Hebb
|1904-1985
|Ernest Nagel
|1901-1985
|Eric J. Dingwall
|1890-1986
|William Nolen
|1928-1986
|Brand Blanshard
|1892-1987
|Graham F. Reed
|1923-1989
|William Verno Meyer
|1920-1989
|Sidney Hook
|1902-1989
|Edoardo Amaldi
|1908-1989
|Roy Wallis
|1945-1990
|B.F. Skinner
|1904-1990
|Ellic Howe
|1910-1991
|Isaac Asimov
|1920-1992
|Jean Dath
|1918-1996
|Gordon Stein
|1941-1996
|Carl Sagan
|1934-1996
|Charles J. Cazeau
|1931-1999
|Glenn T. Seaborg
|1912-1999
|George Agogino
|1920-2000
|Steve Allen
|1921-2000
|L. Sprague de Camp
|1907-2000
|W.V. Quine
|1908-2000
|Milton A. Rothman
|1919-2001
|Thomas A. Sebeok
|1920-2001
|Stephen Jay Gould
|1941-2002
|Walter C. McCrone
|1916-2002
|Robert E. Funk
|1932-2002
|Marcello Truzzi
|1935-2003
|Al Hibbs
|1924-2003
|Dorothy Nelkin
|1933-2003
|Ernest H. Taves
|1916-2003
|Lawrence E. Jerome
|1915-2004
|Francis Crick
|1916-2004
|Paul Edwards
|1923-2004
|Hosur Narasimhaiah
|1920-2005
|Robert A. Baker
|1921-2005
|Philip J. Klass
|1919-2005
|Theodore X. Barber
|1927-2005
|Vern Bullough
|1928-2006
|Barry L. Beyerstein
|1947-2007
|Sterling Lanier
|1927-2007
|Saul Green
|1925-2007
|Jerry Andrus
|1918-2007
|Paul MacCready
|1925-2007
|Joseph G. Jorgensen
|1934-2008
|Henry Gordon
|1919-2009
|Richard de Mille
|1922-2009
|John Maddox
|1925-2009
|Michael R. Dennett
|1949-2009
|Ronald J. Crowley
|1937-2009
|Stephen Toulmin
|1922-2009
|Antony Flew
|1923-2010
|Evry Schatzman
|1920-2010
|Martin Gardner
|1914-2010
|Sid Deutsch
|1918-2011
|C.E.M. Hansel
|1917-2011
|Mark Plummer
|1949-2011
|Richard H. Lange
|1924-2011
|Sergei Kapitsa
|1928-2012
|Leon Jaroff
|1927-2012
|Paul Kurtz
|1925-2012
|Robert Steiner
|1934-2013
|Yves Galifret
|1920-2013
|Charles M. Fair
|1916-2014
|Victor Stenger
|1935-2014
|Gerald A. Larue
|1916-2014
|Jean Dommanget
|1924-2014
|Richard S. Thill
|1934-2014
|Marvin Zelen
|1927-2014
|Robert B. Painter
|1924-2015
|Elie A. Shneour
|1925-2015
|Wallace Sampson
|1930-2015
|Al Seckel
|1958-2015
|Bette Chambers
|1930-2015
|Marvin Minsky
|1927-2016
|William Jarvis
|1935-2016
|Harry Kroto
|1939-2016
|Robert Todd Carroll
|1945-2016